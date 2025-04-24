New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Doctors in the national capital held a candlelight march on Thursday against the Pahalgram attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Students, staff and doctors from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and RML Hospital gathered in solidarity at Jantar Mantar, holding placards and posters reading "Aatankwad ke khilaf ekjutta Bharat" (united India against terrorism), and demanded strict action against those behind the attack.

The protestors marched peacefully and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.

"This is not just about one incident. It is about ensuring that such acts of violence do not threaten the peace and security of our country, and sending a strong message that we are not scared of terrorists," said a doctor who participated in the march.

The attack in Pahalgam has sparked nationwide outrage and drawn condemnation from across the country. Protests and candlelight marches are being carried out across the country demanding strict action against the terrorists and bringing justice to the families of the victims.

