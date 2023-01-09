New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi University is planning to revamp its central library at a cost of Rs 110 crore to increase the seating capacity from 600 to more than 4,000, a varsity official said.

The plan to expand the library was approved last month by the executive council, the highest decision-making body of DU.

The university is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project in March this year and the new library will be ready by 2025, the official said, adding that it will be built in place of the current building by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The official explained that the revamped library will be four-storeyed and cover an area of 16,000 square metres.

"The library will be expanded vertically and horizontally and will be spread over an area of 16,000 sq metres. The building will have a G+3 floor," the official said.

"It will have seven elevators and will be able to accommodate 4,000 students at a time. At present, the library has a seating arrangement for 600 students," the official said.

The aim of the renovation is to provide students with better reading material.

"We want more students to come. We want the library to be a happening place. We want students to have better facilities. Through this, the students will be able to avail more reading material and have a better sitting area," the official added.

Unlike the current library, the official said that the new library will be digitised to provide quality online material to students.

"The library will be digitised accordingly. With the changing learning mode, it is on the university to develop and provide quality material. The university is working on preparing archiving unit. The library will also have a facilitation centre to provide the study material," the official said.

To ensure that the students do not face issues during the construction of the library, the official said that first a new building will be prepared and the study material will be shifted there and then the vertical expansion of the current building will be done.

