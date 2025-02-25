New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A fire that broke out at a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday was doused with the help of eight fire tenders, officials confirmed.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze damaged two vehicles, a grocery shop, and "domestic items" on the ground floor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.

In another incident last week, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Goyla Dairy area of Delhi's Najafgarh, affecting more than 100 e-rickshaws, officials from the Delhi Fire Service stated. Four fire tenders were deployed to the location to control the blaze.

Additionally, on February 16, a fire broke out in plastic scrap on the ground floor of a building in Delhi's Shahzada Bagh area.

The Delhi Fire Service responded quicklly and carried out dousing operations, bringing the fire under control with the help of two fire tenders. (ANI)

