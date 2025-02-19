New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) In a bid to escape a fire, six people jumped from the second floor of a house in Nangloi's Janata Market area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Wednesday.

The blaze, which broke out at 9:45 pm in domestic articles on the first and second floors, prompted a swift response from the firefighters, the DFS said in a statement.

According to fire officials, the distress call was received at 9:45 pm from Y-655, Mobile Market, Janata Market, under Jwala Puri jurisdiction, it read.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the scene and the fire was brought under control by 11 pm, it further stated.

However, six residents trapped on the second floor had no option but to jump to save their lives before the firefighters arrived.

The injured were identified as Pranjal (19), Preeti (40), Pankaj (40), Panav (18), Vaibhav (13) and Sweta (20), it further read.

All were rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on the night of February 17.

