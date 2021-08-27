New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday laid the foundation stone of a residential hostel equipped with two mat-wrestling halls, a medical room and a physiotherapy centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

According to an official statement, the construction of the five-storey state-of-the-art hostel will be completed in 16 months. It would promote sporting culture and provide better facilities to the players and their coaches.

"The Chhatrasal Stadium has so far given five Olympic medals to the country in wrestling. With these modern facilities, hostels, and coaching, the stadium will further prepare world-class wrestlers for the country," said the statement quoting Sisodia.

At the foundation laying ceremony, Sisodia honoured players, including sprinter Amoj Jacob and weight lifter Anirudh Kumar, and said his government is supporting players by providing financial assistance under programmes like 'Play and Progress' and 'Mission Excellence'.

"Players who bring medals are honoured and receive prizes in crores, but when the players sweat during the training in the field before bringing the medal, they are supported by the Delhi government," he said.

While the Delhi government's 'Play and Progress' programme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh to players at the junior level, the 'Mission Excellence' programme offers up to Rs 16 lakh to players above 17 years of age, he noted.

Sarthak Bhambri, who along with Jacob, represented India in the 4 x 400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the Delhi government for their work in the field of sports.

"With the construction of a hostel in Chhatrasal Stadium, the players will be benefited a lot and they will be able to concentrate on their training better while staying in the stadium. Deputy CM and the CM also spoke to me over phone from time to time to encourage me," he said.

