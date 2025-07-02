New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged over Rs 900 crore cyber fraud by a Chinese national and some others, official sources said.

The central agency has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the "fraud".

Five premises in Delhi are being searched in the case against a company named Xindai Technologies Pvt Ltd where it is alleged that general public was cheated in the name of investments and funds were laundered using full fledged money changers (FFMC), the sources said.

The role of a Chinese national and some others is being investigated in this case where the proceeds of crime are estimated to be about Rs 903 crore, they said.

