New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A loud sound near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning triggered alarm among locals, but officials later confirmed that it was caused by a tyre burst and not an explosion.

According to officials, the fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 9:18 am.

"A call of blast near Radisson, Mahipalpur was received and staff were rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted and it was informed that while the caller was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard," police said.

Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and police teams rushed immediately to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

However, the Delhi Police have investigated and later confirmed that the loud noise was caused by a tyre burst and not an explosion.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding a suspected explosion near the Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur was received at 9:18 am. A team was promptly rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

On reaching the area, the fire officials and local police found no signs of any explosion or damage.

"On the spot, no incident site was found. During the local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst, and so the sound had been heard. Situation is normal and nothing to worry," the fire department official said.

The police later confirmed that the situation was under control, with no casualties or damage reported.

This incident comes amid heightened security in the national capital following the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives.

In connection with that blast, security forces from different states have arrested seven people who are allegedly part of a "transnational terror module," while also seizing thousands of kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers and other bomb-making equipment.

Multiple people were arrested in Haryana's Faridabad earlier this week. Later on, some people in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested a few days before the blast took place.

According to the police, Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred, was also a member of the module. He allegedly hurried the plans for the blast after the module was busted. He has close ties with two other doctors, also part of the alleged module.

According to security forces, Dr Umar met two other people while he was living in Al-Falah Medical College, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather. (ANI)

