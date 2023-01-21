New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.

Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Assam | Guwahati City Police Seized 101 Kg of Marijuana from a Truck at Jorabat Area on … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. (ANI)

Also Read | Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)