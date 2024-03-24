New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area on Sunday afternoon.

As per the fire department, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases First List of 16 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh; Devvrat Tyagi Fielded From Meerut, Mujahid Hussain To Contest From Amroha (Check List).

Efforts to bring the fire under control are underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the case.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Telangana: Two Police Officials Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand in Phone Tapping and Destruction of Evidence Case.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of the National Capital in a residential building with four floors and parking.

Three men, four women, and two children were rescued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)