New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A small fire broke out in the screen of the Auditorium-3 of the cinema hall located in Select Citywalk Mall in Saket on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, there were no casualties in the incident.

"6 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the fire was brought under control," said the DFS.

The reason for fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area in the late hours of Tuesday.

Nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze.According to the Delhi Fire Service, no casualties were reported.

Officials confirmed that a fire that broke out at a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze damaged two vehicles, a grocery shop, and "domestic items" on the ground floor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials added. (ANI)

