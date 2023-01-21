New Delhi, January 21: A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the hotel is in 'F' block of Connaught Place. Delhi Fire: Blaze Engulfs Hotel in Connaught Place, Fire Tenders on Spot.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

