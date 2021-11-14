New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) At least five people sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in a shanty in northwest Delhi on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The incident took place in Lal Bagh area of Azadpur and the fire department said a call about the blaze was received around 10 am, they said.

"We rushed three fire tenders to the spot as per the call received and found out that an LPG blast occurred in a 25 yards shanty due to which five people sustained burn injuries," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

All the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

The fire was doused off and the cooling process is underway, he added.

