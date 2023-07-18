New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The traffic situation in the ITO area of the national capital returned to normal on Tuesday with the opening of the stretch, ending the woes of commuters from East Delhi to the central parts of the city.

Vehicular movement was restricted in the water-logged ITO area last week after a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged due to the overflowing Yamuna river.

One carriageway of the Vikas Marg was opened on Monday evening. Vehicles started plying on both carriageways of the road on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi shared a video of the busy ITO stretch on Twitter and said, "Happy to share that traffic is back to normal at ITO."

The national capital battled its worst flood-like situation last week after the water level in the Yamuna river reached a record high, inundating several parts of the city.

According to official data, 26,784 people were evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi of whom around 18,416 are staying in 47 relief camps. The others were shifted to the places of their choice.

