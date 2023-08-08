New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that due to all-out efforts, the flood situation in Delhi was brought under control.

The topic of whether the government has taken note of the serious waterlogging that has occurred in some areas of Delhi, with flood water reaching the Supreme Court complex and causing hardship for the people, was addressed to the Lok Sabha by MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written response.

He said that due to heavy rains during monsoon in July 2023 and the unprecedented rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, water logging occurred in some parts of Delhi, particularly along the Yamuna River bank.

"Ministry of Home Affairs held meetings with all the authorities concerned and monitored the situation on a real-time basis. 16 Teams of NDRF and 06 columns of Army were deployed to support the local administration. Due to all-out efforts, the situation was brought under control" he added.

Nityanand Rai further informed Lok Sabha on the Question of Lok Sabha MP Upendra Singh Rawat whether any national fund has been allocated to Delhi with a view to protect the capital city from floods and provide other facilities including sanitation and safety.

Rai said that The Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF) has been Constituted by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) as per section 48(1)(a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in which 80 per cent contribution is provided by the Government of India as Grant-in-aid for providing immediate relief to the victims of cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloud burst, pest attack and cold wave/frost.

"This Ministry vide O.M. No.33-03/2021-NDM-1 dated 12.01.2022 has issued Guidelines on the Constitution and Administration of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which are implemented by the respective State Governments" he added. (ANI)

