New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four people who were allegedly involved in insurance fraud targeting Army officers.

According to Delhi Police, 13 Army officers fell victim to the gang and were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore. The accused told the police that they had targeted 54 Army officials in total.

Upon investigation, it has been revealed that the gang committed similar frauds in Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and several places in Maharashtra.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

