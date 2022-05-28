New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a gangster from Uttar Pradesh on Friday in connection with the firing incident in Bhajanpura in which two persons were injured.

As per Delhi Police, the case is related to the firing incident in the Bhajanpura area on May 4, wherein one person namely Vishal sustained three bullet injuries fired by his rival Manish. Later, the assailant was arrested. During the firing incident, one passerby Gaurav Sharma also sustained a bullet injury in his right hand. Gaurav is a restaurant owner and his wife is a sub-inspector in Delhi Police.

On the statement of Gaurav Sharma a separate case under section 307 IPC, was registered at Bhajanpura police station and an investigation was taken up.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Sanjay Kumar Sain during the course of the investigation, the name of a gangster from Uttar Pradesh namely Amit Pandit surfaced. He is a prime member of Anil Dujana gang and a relative of gangster Umesh Pandit.

Police thoroughly scanned and analyzed the CCTV footage of the vicinity. On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a raid was conducted at Omaxe Eternity Society, Mathura in the wee hours of Thursday and Amit Pandit was apprehended.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed that at the time of the firing incident he was accompanied by Vishal in his car, suddenly another vehicle obstructed their way and one person from the vehicle fired upon Vishal. Seeing the bullets hitting Vishal, he got down from the car and fired upon the person who was firing from the vehicle.

Amit Pandit was then arrested. On further interrogation, his multiple criminal involvements of extortion, attempt to murder and murder, etc in Uttar Pradesh also surfaced, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

