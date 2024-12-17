New Delhi, December 17: The Delhi government on Tuesday mandated the use of energy-efficient appliances, including BLDC fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, and other high-efficiency devices, across all its buildings to conserve electricity in the national capital. Chief Minister Atishi has approved the proposal, which will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final clearance. This move is expected to significantly cut electricity consumption and save crores of rupees annually, an official release stated.

Sharing details about the initiative, CM Atishi said: "Our government has prioritized energy efficiency by mandating the use of BLDC fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, and other energy-efficient devices in all government buildings. This step will not only reduce electricity consumption and bills but also contribute significantly to building a greener future. Delhi's initiative will serve as a model for the entire country, demonstrating how technological innovations and effective policies can drive energy conservation." HC Issues Notice to Delhi Govt on PIL for Rejuvenation and Restoration of Waterbody in Naraina.

She further emphasized, "Our goal is to save electricity in government buildings through the use of energy-efficient appliances. This decision will enable us to save crores of rupees annually while contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions." Government buildings are among the largest consumers of electricity in Delhi. Each year, Delhi government departments consume over 2000 million units of electricity, costing between Rs8.50 and Rs11.50 per unit. This results in annual electricity bills exceeding Rs1900 crore, the release stated.

This initiative shifts the focus from LED lights to fans and air conditioners to reduce electricity consumption. BLDC Fans compared to conventional fans consume 40-45 watts less power, saving approximately 96 units of electricity per fan annually. This translates to monetary savings of Rs950 to Rs1100 per fan each year, release stated. Additionally, 5 star rated ACs save between 2800 and 3042 units of electricity annually compared to regular ACs, resulting in savings of Rs27,000 to Rs29,000 per AC each year, the release stated. Mahila Samman Yojana: AAP-Led Delhi Government's Cabinet Approves Cash Transfer Scheme of INR 1,000 per Month for Eligible Women Beneficiaries, Know Eligibility Criteria.

The primary objective of this initiative is to curb the rising demand for electricity and promote energy efficiency. This summer, Delhi's peak electricity demand reached 8656 MW, a significant increase from 7438 MW the previous year. Government buildings, being major electricity consumers, will play a key role in achieving these goals through the efficient use of energy-saving appliances. This step marks a critical contribution to addressing growing energy demands while fostering environmental sustainability, the official release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)