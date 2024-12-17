New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the state government and other concerned authorities in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the rejuvenation and restoration of a waterbody located in Naraina/Mayapuri in the national capital

The PIL stated the neglect and deterioration of the waterbody, despite previous commitments made by the authorities.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela sought the response of the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi cum Chairperson, Delhi Wetland Authority and other concerned authorities and listed the matter for March 12, 2025.

The plea moved by NGO namely Centre for Youth Culture Law & Environment through Advocates Paras Tyagi and Aditya Tanwar This petition addresses the unlawful delays of over 15 years by the Respondents in the rejuvenation of the waterbody, leading to construction on a significant portion of the previously vacant land, as evident from Google Satellite images.

The petitioner argued that the delay comes at a time when it has become increasingly urgent to recognize the importance of such natural resources for the environmental sustainability and ecological balance of the city. The city is already grappling with pollution, heat waves, rainwater wastage, groundwater depletion, climate change, and a general loss of environmental resources.

The petition seeks judicial intervention to enforce strict compliance with existing laws and court orders, hold accountable those responsible for violating these orders, and penalize the authorities whose delays of over 15 years have contributed to the current situation. It calls for the protection and restoration of Delhi's waterbodies in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and High Court.

The petition emphasizes the urgent need for Delhi's executive authorities to fulfill their constitutional and legal responsibilities to safeguard these critical environmental resources for both present and future generations, ensuring compliance with court orders, plea read. (ANI)

