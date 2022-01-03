New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has asked all school principals to daily upload the status of vaccinated students on Google Tracker by 4 pm without fail, officials said on Monday.

Over 20,900 teenagers received their first vaccine dose as the inoculation drive for the 15 to 18 age group began at 169 vaccination centres in Delhi on Monday.

The national capital reported 4,099 new Covid cases on Monday, 28 per cent more than Sunday, and one death as the positivity rate rose to 6.46 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

"Heads of Schools shall daily upload the status of vaccinated school students on Google Tracker by 4 pm without fail. Class teachers must ensure that parents are informed to take their children to the nearest vaccination site earmarked for vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years of age," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

It said that in case the school itself has been identified as a Covid vaccination centre for the 15 to 18 years age group, parents may accompany the children to the school and facilitation in terms of provision of a separate room, staff for queue management & verifier should be provided by the principals.

"If the school is not a Covid vaccination centre, but a temporary camp mode vaccination of its students is required, the head of the School will get in touch with the district immunization officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending upon the number of children to be vaccinated.

"The children can be informed and mobilized to school on the designated days. the head of the school will provide the necessary space, staff for queue management, verifier and computer/internet connectivity for these days," it said.

