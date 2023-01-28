New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur while addressing the second day of BJP National executive on Saturday attacked the Delhi government and said it is the centre for corruption and BJP will expose this soon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "Delhi govt is a centre of corruption and the BJP will expose their corruption soon."

Further attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Thakur said, "I campaigned in many areas of Delhi during the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and saw that the Kejriwal government's magic has reduced on people. This was also reflected in the election results where Aam Aadmi Party got a very negligible majority. In our new resolution, the development work being done by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi is to be taken among the public and victory will be ours in 2024 and in 2025 elections."

"In the last 8 years in Delhi, the Modi government has given development projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore from road infrastructure to fighting pollution. But today, under the guidance of the central government, the D.D.A. and the Lieutenant Governor, the Yamuna River Front development work should be put in front of the public. Due to the work being done by the Lieutenant Governor on the Najafgarh drain, it is now becoming a tourist attraction," added Thakur alleging the huge corruption and negligence by the Delhi government.

On the Yamuna river, Thaku claimed that the Delhi government has made the river dirtier in the last eight years while the central government is getting the Yamuna Front developed.

"To fight air pollution, the central government has given 150 electric buses to Delhi under the FAME scheme. Since the covid-19 period, the government is giving free ration to the migrants and more than 60 lakh poor people of Delhi, but it is a pity that the Delhi government is not giving even this free ration to the poor," claimed the minister.

Thakur then pledged, "Let us take a new resolution today to uproot Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi."

The political resolution in the Delhi BJP Executive Committee meeting was presented by Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Vijendra Gupta, Harsh Malhotra, Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Richa Pandey, as confirmed by the sources.

Thakur while addressing the meeting also stressed the importance of Delhi in the history of BJP. "Delhi holds an important position in the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi has always supported BJP since the time of Jana Sangh," said Thakur.

Thakur in his address mentioned the prominent leaders of the party who contributed to promoting the party. He said, "Shri LK Advani started working from Delhi while Shri Kedarnath Sahni, Shri Madan Lal Khurana and Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra promoted the party in Delhi and the entire North India. Delhi gave leaders like Arun Jaitley, Sahib Singh Verma, Hansraj Gupta, Mange Ram Garg and Kalka Dass to the country who joined the party to various sections of the society."

"There is neither a lack of workers nor leadership in Delhi. The workers of Delhi have to take a new resolution and end the corrupt and chaotic Arvind Kejriwal government from Delhi and the country in the 2025 assembly elections," affirmed Thakur.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, BJP Delhi Working President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the two-day executive meeting in the Ambedkar International Centre is being organised for political deliberation to strengthen the organisation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to discuss other such issues.

The BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Sunil Bansal were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

