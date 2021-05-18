New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Delhi government has endorsed the revised guidelines on home isolation of mild, asymptomatic cases, recently issued by the Health Ministry, according to an official order.

The order issued on Tuesday by the Health Department said it superseded the previous guidelines on the same subject.

The Health Ministry had issued the revised guidelines late April for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, in which it had advised against attempting to procure or administer remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should be administered only in a hospital setting.

The guidelines had also stated that systemic oral steroids are not indicated in mild cases and if the symptoms (persistent fever, worsening cough) persist beyond seven days, the treating doctor should be consulted for treatment with low-dose oral steroids.

Besides, endorsing the recent guidelines, the order also said that the districts are also directed to ensure that every COVID-19 patient, who is home isolated, has a pulse oximeter. PTI

