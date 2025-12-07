New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated across India on Sunday, with the Delhi government honouring the chiefs of all four forces for the first time.

Brigadier Sujit Narain, Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, highlighted the significance of this day, where civilians show their support and donate to the welfare of war widows, ex-servicemen, veterans, and those disabled in the line of duty.

"Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated all over the country each year. Today, the civilians present their support and donate to support the widows, ex-servicemen, veterans and those who became disabled in the line of duty... For the first time in history, the Delhi government felicitated and respected the chiefs of all four forces... Some special civilians were also felicitated...," said Narain.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, all serve under the President as Supreme Commander.

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to battle on India's border.

The event was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, expressing gratitude to the armed forces for their unwavering courage and sacrifice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded their valour, urging citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund."

Moreover, after the event, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, while speaking on India's responsive strike to Pakistan, "Operation Sindoor", said that the operation is only halted, not over, and the India armed forces are ready to respond to anyone who tries to cast an "evil eye" on the country.

"Although Operation Sindoor has been halted, it is not over yet. You are also aware of the actions taken by the Indian government at that time... I realise that the citizens of this country are proud of the Armed Forces... If anyone tries to cast an evil eye on us, we will give them a befitting reply - we proved this during Operation Sindoor, and we will prove it in the future too..." he stated.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 202,5, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The Operation was a targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. (ANI)

