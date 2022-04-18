New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi government is identifying potential locations for setting up food trucks and streamlining regulations for their installation and facilitating the growth of cloud kitchens as announced in the budget for 2022-23, an official statement said on Monday.

The government is also reducing the existing regulatory burden on this industry, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) will hold a consultation with various key players in the cloud kitchen industry on April 26.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Kejriwal government, on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the schemes announced in the budget, touted as 'Rozgar Budget' by the AAP government.

Also Read | India Places Renewed Emphasis on Strengthening Ties With Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

He suggested that the respective departments take immediate action to start implementing the various projects, the statement said.

The work is progressing in "full swing" to create 20 lakh employment opportunities in Delhi in the next five years as announced in the budget, it said.

Starting with the retail sector, the government has initiated the planning for the Dilli Shopping Festival which includes conducting a consultation with the key members of retail market associations on April 21, it added.

Discussions are to be scheduled with the Transport Department to prepare an action plan for retail and food hubs at bus depots and terminals.

The DDC has engaged a knowledge partner, EPIC Foundation, for developing the roadmap for Delhi's Electronic City. Additionally, the formulation of a policy for the redevelopment of non-conforming industrial areas is already underway, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)