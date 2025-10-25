New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, through the nationwide campaign "Sardar @150."

According to a release from the Office of the Minister of Education, Ashish Sood this campaign strengthens the spirit of nation-building through Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) and aims to connect the Amrit Peedhi (Generation of Amrit Kaal) with Sardar Patel's ideals of unity, integrity, and self-reliance.

On this occasion, the inaugural ceremony of "Jal Sangam se Jan Sangam - The Festival of Unity" was held on Saturday at the Sonia Vihar Yamuna Ghat. A total of 150 enthusiastic volunteers, including students and teachers from Delhi Government schools, participated in collecting the sacred Yamuna water.

This collected Yamuna Jal will be sent to 25 culturally significant rivers across the country--from Kashmir to Kanyakumari--symbolizing national unity and collective responsibility. Subsequently, the sacred waters from these rivers will be brought back to Delhi, where on October 31, 2025, a Jal Abhishek ceremony will be held at the statue of Sardar Patel at Patel Chowk, marking the grand conclusion of this historic campaign.

In his address, Education Minister Ashish Sood said that "when India attained independence, Sardar Patel integrated 562 princely states into one nation--a feat of unmatched political will."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have demonstrated the same willpower by abrogating Article 370, uniting both the geography and the heart of India," he added.

Sood further added that the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" dream envisioned by Sardar Patel is taking shape today as Prime Minister Modi's "Viksit Bharat @2047." He also recalled that the Prime Minister recently described Delhi as "Mini India," and today's event stands as a living example of that diversity and unity.

Firmly emphasizing the role of education, the Education Minister stated that "Our students are not merely reading books they are learning the art of nation-building."

He added that Delhi's schools have become the torchbearers of this unity movement, a matter of pride for the entire city.

On this occasion Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with officials and students, participated in the Maa Yamuna Aarti and took a pledge for river conservation and national unity. (ANI)

