New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) With the BJP government in Delhi focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, plans are afoot to start a cruise service in the river, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, for tourism purposes, officials said on Saturday.

Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists, they said.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) issued a request for quotation (RFQ) on Friday for engaging a suitable operator to run two solar or electric battery-powered cruises on the identified river stretch.

When developed, this shall boost river-cruise tourism as it will be an environment-friendly and sustainable water-transport project with coordinated efforts of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), DTTDC and the irrigation and flood control department, the proposal document said.

The DTTDC will engage the operator for the cruise services that will start and finish at Sonia Vihar, with a total round trip of seven to eight kilometres. The project will be implemented by the IWAI and the DDA, in association with the DJB, and the irrigation and flood control department will provide floating jetties and a navigational aids shore facility with charging infrastructure for the cruises, the document said.

The selected operator will initially provide two electric-solar hybrid boats for operating the ferry services. The boats would require to have a seating capacity of 20-30 passengers and a speed of five to seven knots.

The boats would also be equipped with inboard bio-toilets (zero discharge), an announcement system and safety jackets.

The operator will provide a safe, reliable and comfortable cruise service, ensuring the safety of all passengers, crew and other river users.

The air-conditioned boats will be leased or owned and not less than two years old. The operator will ensure a minimum of four trips by the vessels, the document said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)