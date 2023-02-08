New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has planned a survey to assess the impact of communication campaigns related to its flagship schemes and programmes like 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', 'Switch Delhi', 'Desh ke Mentor', 'Business Blaster', among others.

The study will analyse the effectiveness of media campaigns associated with the programmes, including '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' associated with dengue control; 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off" for pollution check; 'Odd Even' road rationing scheme; and 'Switch Delhi' associated with promotion of electric vehicles.

'Desh ke Mentor' and 'Business Blaster' schemes associated with students; 'Delhi Sarkar Apke Dwar' for home delivery of services; 'faceless services' of transport department' and 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' are some of the other initiatives to be covered in the study.

The planning department of the Delhi government had earlier this month started the process to hire a suitable agency for the field study to understand the impact of the communication campaigns carried out through various media by it.

The Delhi government is implementing many welfare schemes and policies aimed to improve the standard of life of citizens of Delhi and offer new model of schemes governance, said a bid document of the department.

"The successful implementation of these schemes has been made possible in part owing to an effective communication strategy implemented by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) ensuring people are aware of these initiatives and remain active participants," said the document.

The study based on analysis of impact of the communication campaigns will help in understanding the type of media campaigns having greater reach, cost benefit ratio, type of media for different segments of population, including students, women, elderly, among others, it said.

The survey will also analyse the perception of people towards the campaigns and gauge the impact of the communicated content, said the document.

The study will be conducted through personal interview of 22,000 respondents from different backgrounds, across the 11 districts in the city.

Therefore, the study will be conducted through personal interview across all districts of Delhi covering demographic segments, namely, age, gender, occupation, among others.

Separate questionnaires have been designed covering the number of communication campaigns carried out by the Delhi government.

The hired agency will collect the data digitally and provide it to the government on realtime basis. The survey is expected to be complete by end of May provided a suitable agency is hired in time, officials said.

