New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday set aside Rs 3,063 crore for financial assistance schemes for the welfare of senior citizens, women, the disabled and the disadvantaged sections.

A monthly pension of Rs 2000-Rs 2500 is being provided to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries under various financial assistance schemes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the budget in the Assembly.

He said 13,136 students are getting the benefit of coaching for competitive examinations under 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana.

Rs 160 crore has been proposed in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 under this scheme, which will increase the number of beneficiaries this fiscal, he said.

Sisodia said Delhi was the first state to provide immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 each to families of people who died due to COVID-19.

"So far, 27,322 families have been provided immediate assistance under this scheme. If a family has lost the support of its earning member due to COVID-19, a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 is also being given by the Delhi government to its dependents,” he said.

The government is bearing the cost of education and treatment of the children orphaned due to COVID-19 and is also giving a pension of Rs 2,500 per month to each child.

