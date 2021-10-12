New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday started spraying bio-decomposer in farmlands for free to curb the air pollution due to stubble burning in the national capital.

In the presence of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the process has been started at the fields of Fatehpur Jat village in the Narela assembly.

Addressing the event in a farm field, Rai said, "The smoke of burnt stubble starts from Punjab and Haryana which reaches Delhi. To curb this problem of air pollution, we started to sprinkle the Bio-decomposer on farms located in Delhi last year and the results were appreciable."

Rai further said that the Delhi government has decided to sprinkle the bio-decomposer this time on more farms in the national capital be it, Basmati Paddy or Non-Basmati Paddy.

"We have received applications for about 4,000 acres of land to be sprinkled with the decomposer, the last year 2,000 acres of land was covered but those farmers who have not applied yet will be issued a contact number to avail this service free of cost," he added.

Farmers can register themselves on 9643844287 to avail the benefit of bio-decomposer.

"We will provide our team visit the farms and help with the process. We have also approached the Union Environment Minister and state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab about the process," the minister said.

Rai appealed to all the farmers to utilise the bio-decomposer, plough the field with a rotavator, and supply ample water so that the stubble can melt and be converted into healthy compost which will help in reducing air pollution. (ANI)

