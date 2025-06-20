New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct a seven-day 'Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp' in schools in the national capital to promote multilingualism among students during the summer break.

This initiative is part of a larger national campaign under the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages linguistic diversity and early exposure to the Indian languages.

Also Read | Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on June 17, the summer camp will be held in all schools, including private institutions, between June 23 and August 1.

Each camp will run for four hours daily and aim to enhance basic communication skills, vocabulary, cultural appreciation and confidence-building through engaging activities.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: In-Laws Kill, Bury Woman’s Body in Front of House Over Dowry; Whole Family Booked.

The programme will also encourage students to learn languages beyond their mother tongue, it stated.

The camp will involve a total of 28 hours of learning per school and each school must ensure participation of at least 75 to 100 students, the SCERT said in the circular.

The students will engage in activities such as self-introduction, real-life conversation practices and vocabulary building in selected Indian languages, it stated.

As per the guidelines, schools are required to select one language and download the relevant primer from the NCERT website. The selected language will be taught using physical, in-person sessions, the circular stated.

The expenditure for conducting the camps at the school level will be met from the Composite School Grant (CSG) under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme as per the existing financial norms, the circular said.

The SCERT has also shared tracker links for documentation and asked schools to upload photos and videos of the camp activities, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)