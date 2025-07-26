New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is considering naming prominent government schools after martyrs from the city to honour their sacrifice and inspire the next generation, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering at a Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Shivaji College, University of Delhi.

"It is our responsibility to keep the memories of our heroes alive," Sood said, adding that renaming schools after martyrs from Delhi will not only be a mark of respect but also a way to instil patriotism and a sense of duty among students.

The minister paid floral tributes to Captain Sumit Roy, Captain Anuj Nayyar and Captain Hanif-ud-Din, all three alumni of Shivaji College who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict.

The ceremony was attended by students, faculty and family members of the martyrs, including Captain Roy's mother, Swapna Roy, according to a statement.

In his address, Sood reflected on the courage of young soldiers who, despite being barely out of college, showed exceptional bravery on the battlefield.

"They were in their early twenties but displayed the leadership and courage of seasoned warriors and their acts of gallantry ensured the Tricolour flew high on our peaks," he said.

He underlined the broader meaning of serving the nation, stressing that patriotism goes beyond the battlefield.

"Keeping our surroundings clean, following traffic rules and protecting public property are also acts of national service," he added.

Sood said, "Everyone wishes to draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh, but no one wants him to be born in their own home. Yet even today, Indian families raise children who are ready to serve and, if needed, sacrifice for the country."

The minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to establish a national war memorial and honour the families of martyrs.

"For the first time in decades, the families of fallen soldiers are invited and honoured every evening at the war memorial. This is a deeply respectful and humane gesture," he said.

On behalf of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sood assured that the Delhi government remains committed to supporting the families of the martyrs.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to mark India's victory in the Kargil War.

