New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi government will organise a Rozgar Mela and establish 20 new employment centres to provide career counselling to the youth, according to an official statement.

Labour and Employment Minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a meeting with the vice-chancellor of the Labour Department and the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to discuss the organisation of the employment fair or 'Rozgar Mela'.

During this meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will organise a large-scale employment fair to provide better employment opportunities to the youth, an official statement said.

At the Rozgar Mela, the youth will be counselled by experts and will learn about the field for which they have potential and aptitude.

The DSEU vice chancellor shared in the meeting that with the help of the employment centres, more than 2,000 youths in Delhi have already benefited so far.

Till now, three such employment centres are operating in Delhi. In the meeting, the minister instructed DSEU to submit a proposal to increase the number of employment centres to 20.

Anand also suggested in the meeting that while talking about the employment of the youth of Delhi, special care and attention should be given to people with disability.

He instructed the officials to organise a separate job fair for differently-abled persons.

The cabinet minister directed the officials of the concerned department and the university to take appropriate steps in this direction.

During the meeting, he also suggested that registration and counselling camps should be organised in every assembly constituency to involve the maximum youths in Delhi.

Additionally, the Delhi government will organise employment fairs on a small scale as well. Anand directed that an external agency be appointed to ensure the job fair is organised well.

