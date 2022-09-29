New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi government will start trial runs on 26 new bus routes from October 2 with a fleet of 151 buses, according to an official order.

The proposed routes have been divided into six categories, based on the function and operational level of the services, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar IAS Officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah Apologises for Her 'Condom', 'Sanitary Pad' Remarks.

The Delhi government has also sought feedback on the route rationalisation from the public by November 21.

The six route categories are — Central Business District (CBD) circulators, trunk routes, primary routes, airport service routes, last-mile feeder routes, and NCR routes.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Out on ibps.in; Know How To Download.

The CBD circulators will provide or improve the connectivity between the major CBDs of Delhi and will operate with a bus frequency of five to 10 minutes.

The trunk routes will provide connectivity to the CBDs from the major hubs of the city, while the primary routes will provide connectivity to the sub-CBDs from residential areas or other sub-CBDs and will be operational at a frequency of 10-20 minutes.

The airport service routes will connect the airport with the major hubs of the national capital and will be operational at a frequency of 10 minutes.

The last-mile feeder routes will connect the nearby trunk or primary route or metro station with villages or residential areas and will be operational at a frequency of seven to 15 minutes.

The NCR routes will provide connectivity to the satellite cities in the National Capital Region with Delhi.

These routes will be operational at a frequency of 20 minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)