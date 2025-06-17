New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the government will take care of all the facilities for "Shiv bhakts" who will come to the national capital during the Kanwar Yatra.

Gupta held a meeting to discuss preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. Delhi cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra also attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, Gupta said, "The entire government will be involved. We will take care of all the facilities for Shiv bhakts in a transparent manner," she said.

Gupta alleged that irregularities used to happen under the tenure of previous governments.

"We will eliminate irregularities and work. From cleanliness to tents and toilets, kanwar camps will be provided with everything," she added.

