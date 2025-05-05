New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi government's web portal for submission and vetting of action taken notes on CAG reports by its various departments will be launched on June 23, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta convened a high-level meeting to address issues related to audit compliance and financial governance, an official statement said.

The meeting focused on two major issues -- the implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and the review of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports tabled before the Assembly, it said.

These measures aim to ensure accountability, enhance transparency and promote timely response to audit findings, the statement added.

A dedicated portal is being developed for monitoring the submission of ATNs by departments, and is being modelled on the one used by the Union government. The portal is currently undergoing customisation and testing, and staff training will be conducted before its launch, it said.

The finance department, acting as the nodal agency, is overseeing the portal's development.

Once operational, the portal will facilitate online submission and vetting of ATNs and their processing by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the statement said.

Gupta, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of timely submission of ATNs and called for improved inter-departmental coordination.

Chairperson of the PAC Ajay Mahawar was also present.

