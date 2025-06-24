New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has called for a complete status report in a plea of a woman seeking anticipatory bail in an NDPS case. Her earlier plea was dismissed by the trial court. She has sought anticipatory bail in a case registered in 2022 by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police.

She has been called twice by police to join the investigation, though she has not appeared.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notice on the plea of Shilpi Dawar to Delhi Police and sought a complete status report.

"Let a complete status report be filed before the next date of hearing," Justice Gupta said on June 23.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on June 25.

Her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the Rohini Court on May 24, 2025.

During the hearing on Monday, the Investigating Officer (IO) submitted that the charge sheet has already been filed.

First notice to the Petitioner has been given to join the investigation on May 1, 2025 and thereafter on May 8, 2025. However, the Petitioner has not joined the investigation, the IO submitted.

Senior counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Petitioner is ready to join the investigation if the interim protection is granted to him.

While opposing the bail plea, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted that the Petitioner has received an amount of around Rs 14 lakh in her bank account, which was the proceed of the illicit drugs sold by the co-accused persons, namely Vineet Pal and Lakshay Jaggi and a custodial interrogation is required.

It was further submitted that a proclamation under Section 84 BNSS, 2023 has already been issued against the Petitioner. (ANI)

