New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court deferred further arguments on social activist Medha Patkar's plea against a trial court order in a defamation case on Tuesday. She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena in 2001.

Justice Shalinder Kaur deferred further arguments for July 14 and 15 by the counsel for Medha Patkar.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar appeared for LG VK Saxena before the High Court.

The High Court is hearing two petitions moved by Medha Patkar: one against the trial court judgement and the other against an order denying her permission to call an additional witness to examine in a defamation case filed by her against Saxena.

Earlier on April 25, the Delhi HC had deferred the order of sentence awarded to Medha Patkar and directed her release. The High Court said that the interim order shall continue till the next date.

She was arrested pursuant to a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance of the court's previous order. The High Court, as interim relief, directed the release of her on bail. She was convicted and sentenced to 3 months imprisonment in a Defamation case filed by incumbent LG V K Saxena in 2001.

However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed to release her on the probation of good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to Saxena. This order was challenged before the High court by her.

"As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000/- with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate," Justice Shalinder Kaur ordered on April 25.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, along with advocate Abhimanyu Shreshth, had appeared for Medha Patkar.

Medha Patkar had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the order of the Trial court convicting and sentencing her.

The Delhi Police arrested her on the morning of April 25. Afterwards, she was produced before the Saket court, which issued an NBW against her on April 23, 2025, for non-compliance with an order.

She was released after she furnished bond and submitted a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The appellate court while deciding her appeal on April 8, 2025 against Conviction and sentence by Magistrate court, had directed to release her on probation of good conduct. The court had directed her to appear and furnish a probation bond and deposit compensation amount on April 23, 2025.

Earlier she had approached the High court seeking deferment. However on April 22, the High court had asked her to approach the appellate court at Saket. Saket court had dismissed her application and issued NBW against her.

On May 24, 2024, the Magistrate's court had held her guilty of defamation. On July 1, 2024, she was sentenced to three months' imprisonment. She was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to V K Saxena. She was granted bail to challenge the order. Subsequently, she had challenged the order before the appellate (Sessions) court. (ANI)

