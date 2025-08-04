New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred the hearing in Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in the Diageo Scotland bribery case.

The matter, which was listed before Justice Ravinder Dudeja, has now been adjourned to August 12, 2025, after the public prosecutor sought an adjournment citing some difficulty.

The case stems from allegations that Chidambaram used his influence to facilitate the lifting of a ban on the duty-free sale of whisky produced by Diageo Scotland, an international alcoholic beverage company.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused him of engaging in a conspiracy and receiving bribes through bogus consultancy contracts and share transactions.

In his plea, Chidambaram has challenged the FIR, which includes charges under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and 471 (using forged documents), along with Sections 8, 9, 13(2), and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Congress MP has denied all allegations, asserting that the registration of the FIR is illegal and procedurally flawed. He argued that no prior approval was taken under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act before initiating the inquiry against public servants, rendering the entire investigation unlawful.

The plea also highlights that he was not called to participate in the preliminary inquiry and that no specific public servant allegedly influenced by him is named in the FIR.

Further, Chidambaram pointed to a significant delay in filing the FIR and claimed that the case lacks any prima facie evidence. The CBI, however, maintains that an enquiry revealed suspicious payments made to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a company allegedly controlled by Chidambaram and his associate S. Bhaskararaman, by Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capital. (ANI)

