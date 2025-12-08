New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central Government to consider the application of a Belgian citizen and academician, Wim Evert K. Lauwaert, who is seeking an exit visa.

An FIR was lodged against him in 2023 for allegedly participating in a hunger strike in Ladakh. His visa has already expired.

Justice Sachin Datta directed the Central Government to consider the application for an Exit visa.

The court noted that, as per the status report filed by the respondents, he has already been granted bail.

The court further noted that there is nothing against him except that he stood in a hunger strike in 2023. Though, as per the police, the investigation is not completed

Meanwhile, the court agreed that the petitioner shall join the investigation virtually and there will be an interaction between him and the investigation officer. The court said, to finish the investigation within one week.

The court said that thereafter, the government shall take action to grant him an exit permit or to extend his visa.

While issuing the notice to the Central Government on December 1, the high court had directed the respondents to decide the petitioner's Exit Permit application of October 3 under intimation to the petitioner.

"Till the same is done, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner," the high court had directed.

The petitioner, a Belgian citizen and an academician, filed a petition asserting that he has been stranded in India for over a period of two months post expiration of his E-visa, despite no fault of his own.

It was submitted that the petitioner has made every possible bonafide effort to secure an Exit Permit from FRRO, however, to no avail.

It was also submitted that the petitioner works in Bhutan on a valid work permit to conduct academic programmes, develop and support outreach initiatives that promote international understanding between the citizens of Belgium and other nationalities.

It was further submitted that the petitioner travels to India frequently as a middle point between his travel to and from Belgium to Bhutan, as there are no direct flights from Bhutan to Europe. For the same purpose, he entered India on November 19 to use the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, for the purpose of his return journey to Belgium.

The counsel for the petitioner further submitted that the petitioner was prevented from undertaking the aforesaid travel and was not allowed to board the flight that was due to depart from Delhi, on the pretext that his visa was due to expire that very night. Due to this, the petitioner was stranded in India. (ANI)

