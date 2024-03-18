New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court recently directed Delhi police to expeditiously complete the probe in the matter related to a stage collapse during a religious function (Jagran) in January this year at Kalkaji Temple which left several persons injured and a 45-year-old woman dead.

Delhi Police assured the court that investigation will be concluded in four weeks and a charge sheet will be filed.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed Delhi police to conclude the investigation and take action against the persons responsible for the incident.

The High court took note of the status report filed by Delhi Police and said that permission for the event was given by the Temple.

It also noted that the permission was not given by the Administrator appointed by the court who has complete control over the management and administration of Temple.

Moreover, in order of 20 February, 2024, the Court had observed that the Mahant himself had filed an affidavit stating that he has handed over the control and management of the Kalkaji Mandir premises to the Learned Administrator after the order dated 27th September, 2021, the High court noted in the order of March 12.

On 20th February, 2024 this Court had directed the Delhi Police to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report stating as to who were the persons responsible for the incident that took place on the intervening night of 27/28th January, 2024 within the Kalkaji mandir premises as a result of which several got injured and one women passed away.

Delhi police status report revealed that the jagran was organised by Shri Kalkaji Sajja Sewadar Mitr Mandal and its president/office bearers Anuj Mittal and Satish Kumar who were the organisers. They were given permission by Surender Nath Avdhoot who describes himself as the Mahant of the Kalkaji Mandir.

Delhi police submitted that the investigation is yet to be concluded with respect to the incident which took place in the jagran and as to who all are responsible for conducting the same. Thus, it is directed that the police shall continue its investigation and conclude the same expeditiously and take action against all persons who are culpable, the bench said in the order.

During the hearing SHO of Kalkaji Police station assured the Court that the investigation shall be completed within four weeks and the chargesheet shall be filed. The statement is taken on record by the court. (ANI)

