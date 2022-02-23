New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Union of India, for the implementation of the Whistle-Blowers Protection Act, 2014. The Union of India has not brought any notification or formulated any Rule, Regulations under the provision of the Whistle-Blowers, stated the plea.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday while dismissing the petition said enactment of laws, formulation of rules, regulations are purely sovereign functions.

The Petitioner Dr Mohd Ajazur Rahman, a Sr. Chief Medical Officer of a Delhi Government Hospital, stated that the Union of India has not brought any notification or formulated any Rule and Regulations under the provision of the Whistle-Blowers Protection Act, 2014 which is an act of the Parliament till date to safeguard the interest of the honest, bonafide and genuine citizens and public servants.

Advocate Payal Behl appeared for the petitioner submitted that in the absence of the Rule and Regulations and safeguard under the provision of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, several genuine and bonafide public servants and citizens are facing life threats when they come forward to speak about malpractice and corruption.

The plea stated that Section 1(3) of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014 empowers the Union Government to bring the act in force by the issuance of notification to that effect. The plea further submitted that the Union of India has not implemented the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014 which is an act by the Parliament of India and the said Act has not been notified by the Government of India to date. (ANI)

