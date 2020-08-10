New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant relief to businessman Malvinder Mohan Singh, an accused in the money laundering case related to misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), and dismissed his plea challenging minutes of the meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) held on March 28.

Justice Anu Malhotra dismissed Malvinder Singh's plea seeking quashing of the minutes of the meeting of the High Powered Committee held on March 28. High Powered Committee had rejected the representation of Singh.

Singh has submitted before the court that the classification as drawn by the High Powered Committee of this Court, inter alia, permits consideration of bail to offenders of much more serious crimes which affect public order and society at large, who are capable of causing bodily injury/hurt as opposed to those persons who have been alleged to commit economic crimes.

He further submitted that the persons like the petitioner have been accused of offences that have been committed between two private parties and in no manner have any element of public exchequer involved which aspect the petitioner would make good before the Court at the appropriate stage. The petitioner thus submitted that the "sub-categorisation" of his case, is neither reasonable nor just on the basis of any intelligible differentia.Malvinder Singh is facing charges in three separate economic offences. Two of them are being probed by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and one by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The economic offences watchdog had registered a money laundering case against Shivinder Mohan Singh, his brother Malvinder Singh and others based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by RFL which had accused the Singh brothers of siphoning off funds and diverting loans extended by RFL. (ANI)

