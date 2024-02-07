New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4, 2023 in the case.

While dismissing the bail plea, Delhi High Court's Judge said no ground for grant of bail is made out at this stage. "We direct the trial court to expedite the trial in the case," added Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

In its reply filed by ED, the probe agency has opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22, said ED.

ED in its reply copy, also stated that Sanjay Singh has been in possession of certain confidential documents pertaining to the investigation of this case that are not in the public domain.

During the search conducted at the premises of the accused Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2023, certain confidential documents, which are prints of images taken in the office of ED and the same were obtained illegally.

Sanjay Singh is one of the key conspirators in the Delhi Liquor Scam. Sanjay Singh is closely associated with the number of accused or suspects in this case. Singh hasgained illegal money or kickbacks which are Proceeds of Crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam.

Further, he has also played a role in conspiracy with others in respect of Excise Policy 2020-21, the ED said.

Sanjay Singh through plea stated that he is neither an accused nor a suspect in a scheduled or predicate offence (CBI Offence), wherein, the investigation is continuing since August 17, 2022 and despite three Charge-Sheets or Supplementary Charge-Sheets having been filed, absolutely nothing has surfaced against him till date.

The bail plea further stated that at the outset, the applicant states that the applicant is not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or any violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in any manner whatsoever and therefore, the applicant's life and liberty must be protected from unwarranted and unjustified encroachment at the hands of the Directorate of Enforcement on the basis of a false, malicious and motivated case without any merit.

On December 22, 2023, the trial court dismissed his bail and said, "The Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering."

The trial court judge expressed his prima facie view and said, "The evidence and material show involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI."

The trial court further said, " The evidence and material are also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained under Section 45 of the PMLA..It can be said that the conditions laid down by section 45 for the grant of bail are not satisfied." (ANI)

