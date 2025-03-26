New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition seeking a direction to declare the election of the New Delhi Assembly null and void and for re-election on this seat.

BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election.

The petitioner Vishvanath Agarwal was declared a candidate by NCP (Ajit Pawar) but could not file his nomination. He sought re-election and alleged that the election was not free and fair. His nomination form was not accepted.

The petitioner has said that he could not participate and contest the election which caused shifting of votes in favour of the returned candidate or other candidates and ultimately resulted in unfair election results. It is said that non-accepting the nomination form of the petitioner by the Returning Officer is a clear deviation from the basic mandate of free and fair election.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice to the Election Commission of India, State Election Commission, Returning Officer, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Arvind Kejriwal, Sandeep Dikshit and other respondents.

The High Court has sought their response and listed the matter for hearing on May 27.

The petitioner who is also an advocate appeared along with Advocate Kiran Bala Agarwal and submitted that the due procedure was not followed. It is stated that the petitioner visited the office of the Returning officer (AC-40- New Delhi), at Jam Nagar House, India Gate, New Delhi, to file a nomination on January 17 2025 and reached there at around 2:00 PM.

The petitioner has alleged that he was not allowed to enter the RO room to file his nomination papers and Nomination papers were not accepted.

The petitioner has sought directions from the court to declare the elections of the New Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025 as null and void, and further direction to conduct of re-election of the constituency as such due to unfair, unjust, biased, illegal proceedings of Returning officer the elections do not adhere to basic structure of democratic institution. (ANI)

