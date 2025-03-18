New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to provide round-the-clock security to a transgender individual who is the prime witness in a 2019 murder case. The court passed the order after noting that the accused, who was granted bail, had been violating the conditions and issuing threats to the witness.

Justice Ravindra Dudeja issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Anjali, a transgender person, seeking the cancellation of bail granted to the accused, Shalu.

The High Court stated, "Keeping in view the entire facts and circumstances and in particular, the fact that the caller who made the call on 09.03.2025 is being traced, State is directed to file a fresh status report in respect of the complaint made by the petitioner regarding stalking, extension of threat etc., after making further inqpouiry into the threat perception."

"" In the meanwhile the IO is directed to provide round the clock security to the petitioner so that no one is able to approach or even threaten the witness and the witness is able to depose freely and fairly before the court," Justice Dudeja ordered.

Senior Advocate Manish Vashisht, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the accused, Shalu, had violated the bail conditions. He further submitted that the accused had been continuously stalking, attempting to contact, and threatening the petitioner since being granted bail.

He added that on March 9, 2025, the petitioner received a phone call threatening to murder them if they testified against Shalu in court.

However, Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, representing the accused, contended that the petitioner was merely trying to get Shalu's bail canceled on one pretext or another. He further submitted that no direct or indirect threat had been made by Shalu and pointed out that, despite an FIR being registered based on the petitioner's complaint, the Investigating Officer had not deemed it necessary to arrest the accused.

The High Court also considered the status report submitted by the DCP, South District regarding the alleged threat call. According to the report, the mobile phone used for the call was found to be switched off upon verification. Further investigation revealed that the phone was activated on March 8, 2025, and registered in the name of a person named Deepanshu, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), under instructions from the Investigating Officer, informed the court that Deepanshu's address had been verified, and he claimed to have handed over the SIM card to a person named Krishna, who is currently untraceable. Efforts are underway to locate him.

It was also submitted that a fresh threat assessment request was sent to the DCP Headquarters on March 6, 2025, but the report is still awaited. (ANI)

