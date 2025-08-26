New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the appeal moved by Lakhveer Singh, who is an accused in a terror case lodged by the NIA.

Lakhveer is accused of actively procuring and supplying illegal weapons and vehicles for the execution of a conspiracy and committing terror activities.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: Man Kills Married Lover by Detonating Gelatin Stick in Her Mouth; Arrested.

Lakhveer Singh is an alleged close associate of the Bambiha Gang and Chhotu Ram, alias Bhat, who is associated with Canada-based terrorist Ashdeep Dalla, who was associated with Harshdeep Singh Nijjar.

As per the NIA, Lakhveer Singh is a major logistics supporter of the Bambiha gang and acted as a major supplier to the Bambiha gang, harbouring its members.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Scheme Won’t Be Discontinued As Supriya Sule Alleges INR 4,800 Crore Scam.

The division bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar rejected the appeal moved on behalf of Lakhveer Singh.

He had challenged a trial court order denying him bail. The chargesheet has been filed, and the trial is yet to commence.

The division bench said, "Upon a perusal of the Charge sheet, this Court is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the Appellants are prima facie true."

This Court opined that in case Lakhveer Singh is released on bail, the chances of his indulging in the very same activities cannot be ruled out; the chances of the accused being a flight risk cannot also be ruled out.

"Therefore, this Court is of the view that the Appellant has not been able to discharge the burden upon him in order to secure bail. Accordingly, in view of the foregoing discussion, the present appeal is dismissed," the high court ordered on August 25.

While rejecting the appeal, the High Court noted that the allegation against Lakhveer Singh is that he provided logistic support (arms and ammunition) to the Bambiha Gang, of which Chotu Ram, alias Bhat, was a part.

This Chotu Ram, alias Bhat, according to the chargesheet filed by the NIA, is an associate of Sukhpreet, alias Budha, who in turn was connected to Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, a designated individual terrorist, who in turn was associated with Harshdeep Singh Nijjar, the erstwhile Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, the bench noted.

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla was declared a proclaimed offender on 08.08.2023.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi opposed the appeal on the ground that a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition of prohibited bore of foreign origin was recovered from Lakhveer Singh in the raid conducted by the NIA at his residence on 22.02.2023.

As per the chargesheet, Arshdeep Singh alias Dalla, in connivance with others who are arraigned as accused persons by the NIA, is known to extort money from Indian businessmen, singers, sportspersons and others by threatening them with dire consequences if the demands are not met.

The High Court noted that an important revelation from the Chargesheet appears to be that arms and ammunition are generally supplied across the India-Pakistan border on the directions of Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla. In this syndicate, Lakhveer Singh has been investigated as a ground-level facilitator/provider of logistic support.

The High Court said, "The instance of recovery of large arms and ammunition from the house of Lakhveer Singh, the corroboration thereof by the prosecution witnesses and the failure of the Appellant to accord any valid explanation for their presence gives this Court sufficient reasons to believe that a prima facie case is made out against the Appellant." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)