New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved order on Social activist Medha Patkar's revision against conviction in a defamation case.

The Counsel for Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, concluded his arguments today; thereafter, the court reserved order.

She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by the incumbent LG, VK Saxena, in 2001.

Justice Shalinder Kaur reserved the order after hearing arguements by advocate Gajinder Kumar on behalf of V K Saxena. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh concluded his arguments with Medha Patkar on Monday.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar argued that the admission made by Medha Patkar in an earlier petition is ample proof of her guilt, as already decided by the Magistrate court in the trial and Session court in the Appeal.

Earlier, on April 25, the high court had deferred the order of sentence awarded to Medha Patkar and directed her release.

She was arrested pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance with the court's order. The High Court, as interim relief, had directed her release on bail.

She was convicted and sentenced to 3 months imprisonment in a Defamation case filed by incumbent LG V K Saksena in 2001.

However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed her release on probation for good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Saxena. This order was challenged before the High Court by her.

"As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000/- with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate," Justice Shalinder Kaur ordered on April 25.

Medha Patkar had approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the Trial court's order convicting and sentencing her.

The Delhi Police arrested her on the morning of April 25. Thereafter, she was produced before the Saket court, which had issued NBW against her (on April 23, 2025) for non-compliance with the order.

She was released after she furnished bond and submitted a compensation amount of Rs one lakh.

The appellate court, while deciding her appeal on April 8, 2025, against Conviction and sentence by the Magistrate court, sentenced her and directed her release on probation of good conduct.

The court had directed her to appear and furnish a probation bond, as well as deposit a compensation amount, on April 23, 2025.

Earlier, she had approached the High Court seeking deferment. However, on April 22, the High Court had asked her to approach the appellate court at Saket. The Saket court had dismissed her application and issued an NBW against her.

Last year, on May 24, the Magistrate court held her guilty of defamation.

On July 1, 2024, she was sentenced to three months in prison. She was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to V K Saxena. She was granted bail to challenge the order. Subsequently, she had challenged the order before the appellate (Sessions) court. (ANI)

