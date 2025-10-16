New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court sought the Union Government's response on a petition calling for urgent appointments to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), including its Chairperson and Members, amid allegations that the statutory body has been left defunct due to prolonged vacancies.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing the plea on Wednesday, observed that the matter was "very, very important" and directed the Centre's counsel to take instructions and clarify the status of the appointments.

The petition has been filed by Mujahid Nafees, who identifies himself as the Convenor of the Minority Coordination Committee, an organisation working for the welfare of minority communities across India.

He has moved the court under Article 226 of the Constitution, alleging that the Union Government's failure to appoint the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, and five Members has led to a complete breakdown in the functioning of the NCM.

According to the petition, the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, mandates the Central Government to constitute the Commission as a quasi-judicial body to protect and promote the rights of minorities. However, a series of resignations starting in November 2024 and the departure of the Chairperson in April 2025 have left the Commission "entirely headless and inactive."

The plea further asserts that the situation violates a Supreme Court order dated March 8, 2021, in Abhay Ratan Bauddh vs Union of India, where the apex court directed the government to fill vacancies in such statutory commissions without delay.

Nafees stated that he had made a formal representation to the Centre on August 20, 2025, urging immediate action, but received no response, forcing him to approach the court. He argued that the continued inaction undermines Parliament's intent and erodes the constitutionally guaranteed safeguards for minorities.

The petition seeks a writ of mandamus directing the Union Government to constitute the NCM without further delay by appointing its Chairperson and Members, thereby restoring the Commission's ability to function as the primary watchdog for minority rights. The bench has asked the Central Government to submit its response before the next hearing date. (ANI)

