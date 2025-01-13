New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IN) leader Alemla Jamir. She had challenged the trial court order denying her bail in an NIA case.

A division bench comprising justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the appeal on Monday. Detailed order is to be uploaded.

The Delhi High Court in November 2024 reserved an order for the bail plea of National Socialist Council of NSCN-IN faction leader Alemla Jamir.

She had moved an appeal against the dismissal of her second bail application by the Special NIA Court. Her second bail plea was dismissed by the trial court on May 31, 2024. Advocate Kartik Venu appeared and argued for Alemla Jamir.

The second bail application was moved before the special NIA court after liberty was granted by the High Court on December 14, 2023, to approach the trial court. She had approached the High Court after the dismissal of her first bail. However, the appeal Was withdrawn on December 14, 2023.

Her first bail plea was dismissed on December 12, 2022, by the Special NIA court. Consequently, she moved to the High Court in July 2023.

While dismissing the first bail application, the trial court had noted in the order, There was also evidence showing the running of parallel Govt. which was never acknowledged under any peace accord. All these clearly established that the accusation against the applicants/accused appears to be true and authenticated.

The court had found that there is evidence of the transfer of a huge amount by Jamir and another accused Masasasong AO to be used in terrorist activities of NSCN (IM) at the instance of Phungthing Shimrang who is still absconding to China. Coupled with the fact that arms and ammunition were recovered at the instance of Jamir.

Moreover, the husband of Jamir is already absconding to China as such there is a likelihood of applicants/accused fleeing away from the judicial process and influencing local witnesses. As such no case is made out for grant of bail, the special court noted in the order on December 12, 2022 Her default bail plea was also dismissed by the trial court on July 3, 2020. Her appeal against the order was also dismissed by the Delhi High Court on May 1, 2023.

It is alleged that the petitioner was detained at IGI Airport on December 17, 2019, with a cash of Rs. 72 lakh. She could not explain the source of the money.

NIA had arrested her for alleged terror funding under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The agency has already filed a charge sheet. The matter is at the stage of evidence.

It is alleged that money was to be used for carrying out operations of the terrorist gang NSCN (IM) and other terrorist activities in India, an FIR was registered by the Special Cell on 17.12.2019 for offences U/S 10, 13,17,18, 20 & 21 of the UAPA. Later, the investigation into the matter was taken over by NIA after orders from MHA.

A case of money laundering was also registered by the ED under PMLA. The court has framed charges for an alleged money laundering case. This matter is at the stage of evidence. (ANI)

