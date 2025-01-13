Indore, January 13: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his place in Indore. The deceased man ended his life by hanging himself at home under Bhanwarkuan police station limits in Indore. It is reported that the deceased was depressed after prolonged suffering from severe abdominal pain for the past couple of years.

It was also learned that the deceased was stressed as a person did not return the amount of INR 7.5 lakh, which he paid to buy a property, reports Free Press Journal. The deceased was identified as Praveen, son of Dinesh Anjana, a resident of Ganesh Nagar. Police officials said that Praveen was a salesman in a private company. Preliminary investigation revealed that Praveen was diagnosed with severe abdominal disease. Indore Shocker: IIT Student Dies By Suicide After Losing College Fees in Online Betting Game.

Cops said that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for abdominal disease for the last three years; however, he did not recover, which led him to take the drastic step. Praveen's family members said that he was depressed over the abdominal pain. They also told cops that Praveen had bought a property for INR 11 lakh from a person a few months ago.

For the said property, Praveen had paid INR 7.5 lakh but the seller did not register the property in his name nor returned his money. It is reported that Praveen was tended over both the issues, which led him to end his life. At the time of the incident, Praveen's family members had gone to Sehore. The family members became suspicious when Praveen did not answer their calls. Indore Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh After Catching Constable Girlfriend With Another Man in Her Room, Blames Her Illicit Relationship in Suicide Note.

The family members sent one of his cousins to check on Praveen. When the cousin reached his place, he found the door to be locked from inside. The cousin also said that Praveen was not responding. This led him to break the door of the house, where he found Praveen hanging.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

