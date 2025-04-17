New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the national capital on April 21st.

According to the DJB, water supply will be interrupted from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in some areas. Additionally, residents of Dwarka will face a prolonged disruption, with the water supply being affected from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on the same day.

The disruption is expected to impact daily routines, and the DJB has urged residents in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance.

According to an official press note from the Water Board, "Due to interconnection work in 1200 mm dia Dwarka water main at Ranhola Mod on April 21, the evening water supply of the following areas will not be available from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on April 21 (Monday)."

The areas that will be affected include Udyog Nagar DSIDC, Jwala Puri R Block, GH-12 Paschim Vihar Rishal Garden, Chander Vihar, Ranhola Baprola, Jai Vihar GOC, Chanchal Park, CIG Flats Hastsal, Vikas Nagar GOC, Vttam Nagar GOC, Jai Vihar, Om Vihar 1 to 5, Maharani Enclave, Ram Chander Enclave, Pratap Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Rajan Vihar, Hastsal Vihar, Press Enclave, Anand Vihar and others.

The Water Board has urged residents to store a sufficient quantity of water during the shutdown.

The press note further said, "Due to interconnection works in the 1000 mm dia feeder line at CT-4 and CT-6 Dwarka emanating from Dwarka WTP, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 21.04.2025 (10:00 AM) to the evening of 21.042024 (10:00 PM), i.e., 12 hours in the following command areas of the Dwarka area."

Earlier last month, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma chaired a meeting with the Delhi Jal Board officials and MLAs to discuss the steps that needed to be taken for the summer season.

Parvesh Verma discussed the Delhi Government's summer action plan and stated that many tankers will be needed in Delhi so that there will be no water shortage this summer season.

He added that the Delhi water system had deteriorated, and the government is restructuring and improving it so that water is equally available for everyone.

On March 16, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Minister Parvesh Verma and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, monitored the Barapullah, Kushak, and Sunehri Pullah in the national capital and issued strict instructions to officials to complete the desilting work on time before the monsoon. (ANI)

